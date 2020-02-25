DFI Educational Trust Awards 2019 Manuel Fine Scholarships

The Deep Foundations Institute (DFI) Educational Trust has awarded two Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarships each in the amount of US$2,500.

Michelle Liu is a graduate student at the University of Waterloo in Ontario, Canada. During her undergraduate studies she became interested in the systemic challenges of Northern communities. As a result, the research topic for her M.S. in civil engineering is the Impact of Surface Material Type on Rate of Downward Heat Transfer in Permafrost Soil.

Patrick Wilkon is a senior studying civil engineering and management at McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. After graduation, Wilkon plans to work as a municipal infrastructure engineering consultant or as a tunneling contractor, integrating his capabilities and interests in deep foundations to provide innovative solutions that solve daily challenges in transit, water and wastewater transmission.

The Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund was established in 2013 and honors Manuel Fine (1929-2018), who served DFI for 24 years in many roles, including trustee, president, executive director, managing editor of Deep Foundations, and in recent years, as publisher of the DFI Journal. The fund provides scholarships only for civil engineering students attending universities in the Province of Ontario. Fine was a graduate of the University of Toronto.

Donations to the Manuel Fine Civil Engineering Scholarship Fund can be made online following this link.

