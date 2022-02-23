The third Project Clean Lake tunnel now complete, annual combined sewer overflows reduced by 1.7 billion gallons

The Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Board of Trustees passed Resolution 68-22, a Final Adjusting Change Order, for the Doan Valley Tunnel. As a result of outstanding contract and project management, this contract will close $5,776,044.43 under budget.

The Doan Valley Tunnel, originally a $142 million project, is the third in a series of storage tunnels constructed as a part of Project Clean Lake, the Sewer District’s 25-year, $3 billion program to drastically reduce the amount of combined sewage entering local waterways annually.

/**** Advertisement ****/

“As the Sewer District celebrates 50 years of people, programs and progress, we are proud of the clean water investment we’ve made,” said Kyle Dreyfuss-Wells, Chief Executive Officer. “In just the first decade of Project Clean Lake, we have reduced combined sewer overflows by 1.7 billion gallons annually, protecting Lake Erie, the Cuyahoga River and other local waterways.”

All three tunnels have been completed under budget; the Euclid Creek Tunnel (2017) and Dugway Storage Tunnel (2020) finished $3.6 million and $4.6 million under budget respectively.

The Sewer District has realized $505 million in savings since the inception of Project Clean Lake. This savings has come from value engineering, strong contract and project management and a highly competitive bidding environment.

19.24 percent of this contract was awarded to Business Opportunity Program firms, representing minority-owned, woman-owned and small businesses located within a 11-county area including Cuyahoga, Geauga, Jefferson, Lake, Lorain, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit or Trumbull Counties.