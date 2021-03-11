GHH Long Haul Dumper Fills 7-tonnes Gap

The manufacturer of heavy duty mining equipment GHH has launched a remarkable LHD. It comes with the biggest bucket and the best power rating, for highest operating slope angles, in the seven tonnes payload class. All that combined in a super low emission, super compact package.

The GHH team are specialists for everything on wheels in rock logistics, with a high attention to detail and quality. With the new addition, their range of Load Haul Dumpers (LHDs) is growing to become one of the largest in the world.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The articulated LF-7 carries 7,000 kg of payload in its bucket, that is sized at 3.6 m3 (SAE heaped). The vehicle is only 8,900 mm long in driving position, 2,240 mm wide at the bucket and 2,200 mm high at the cab when loaded. This meets demands like large narrow vein and small mass mining operations almost perfectly.

At approximate 18 tonnes operation weight, the LF-7 is powered by a 164 kW Cummings diesel. It complies with Tier 3 and 4 as well as EU Stage 5 emissions standards, so this is one of the “cleanest” vehicles around. The Dana transmission shifts forward and reverse in four gears each to cope with gradients of up to 28 percent and to reach speeds of up to 27 km/h. The ergonomic cab is ROPS/FOPS certified and offers a high level of safety and ergonomics with comfortable t-back seat, low whole body vibration and noise levels, as well as ride control and great visibility.

The manufacturer praises the robust frame and overall well thought design, which is said to result in very low operating costs. This is not least due to its easy, ground level maintenance. All relevant vehicle data can also be accessed and remotely evaluated via analysis software known as “GHH InSiTE”. The LF-7 is also proximity detection interface ready with bucket weighing and tire pressure monitoring systems optional. The LF-7 has the DNA of its successful predecessors and sister models, and can thus be considered very reliable.

GHH offers several LHDs with payloads from 3 to 21 tonnes.

RELATED: Data Analytics Software ‘GHH InSiTE’ Released