GHH Unveils New 10-ton Class Loader

Mining and tunneling equipment manufacturer GHH has unveiled a new load haul dumper (LHD). The LF-10 NEO is a powerful and compact 10 ton loader, an all-around improved version of the LF-10, a well-established product in its class. The LF-10 NEO is the latest in a line of new GHH loaders like the LF-14, the LF-7 and the LF-8.

The LF-10 NEO has a z-link design with the maximum tipping height in its class, of 2.5 m, which is perfect for truck loading all 30 ton trucks in the market. “The high break out forces, efficient boom and bucket motion times as well as the strong power to weight ratio makes the LF-10 NEO one of the best in class,” says Ingo Rath, Product Line Manager Loaders at GHH in Germany. With a length of 9.6 m and width of 2.6 m the LF-10 NEO is very compact and versatile for excellent maneuverability in a mid-seam underground mining environment.”

Best in class in the mid-range segment

The standard bucket holds 4.6 m3 or 10 tons at 2,500 mm width, making loading and unloading easier and more cost-effective. “GHH installs the water-cooled Mercedes OM936 diesel engine with 240 kW which is the best in the 10 ton loader size class”, says Rath. “The large fuel tank also allows for full shift operation with no worry for refueling mid shift and losing valuable production time.” Exhaust gas emissions complies with EPA Tier 3 or EU Stage IIIA on the standard machine, while EU Stage V is also optionally available. The low fuel consumption, ease of maintainability and robust design as well as durability and reliability of the product all add to the low operating costs.

The LF-10 NEO has a great operators’ compartment which boasts excellent ergonomics, which is evident through the way the controls have been laid out and the general arrangement within the cabin. There is also a nice, large footbox giving the operator significantly more space and comfort, while the excellent visibility rounds off an already well designed operators’ compartment. In general, the loader now comes standard with useful safety and maintainability features such as the Proximity Detection System (PDS) interface, which allows the integration of third-party equipment. And optional wear sensors on the brakes.

Easy operation, seamless integration

Like other GHH vehicles, the articulated LF-10 NEO is designed for underground hardrock mining and can be ordered with many options. Also worth mentioning is the seamless integration with electronic monitoring and digital analytics systems “GHH inSiTE”, which provides for great insight into the machine performance and maintenance requirements and can be tailored to customers specific needs. The LF-10 NEO, with an operating weight of around 28 tons manages up to 32 km/h with four-speed transmission and gradients up to 25%. It tips the 10-ton payload in just 2,6 seconds. The NEO joins the company´s mid-range segment of LHD offering, which is one of the most comprehensive on the market: The range of 18 diesel and electric models with payloads from 1 to 21 tons is a weighty factor in choosing the perfect loader. And by the way, the Germans have the same great selection in dump trucks to complement. For more information, visit GHHrocks.com on the web.