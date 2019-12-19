Herrenknecht Apprentice Technician Recognized for Excellence

Mirko Christmann has been recognized as the best apprentice in Baden-Württemberg in his electronics/industrial engineering profession. He completed his apprenticeship at Herrenknecht with an excellent 98 out of a possible 100 points, which also earned him a sponsorship award from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce.

Even after the delivery of tunnel boring machines, Herrenknecht’s contribution to successfully completed projects often goes beyond site assembly: maintenance and other services up to disassembly of the tunnel boring machines are also carried out by Herrenknecht service staff. Christmann has been part of this team in the Business Unit Utility Tunneling since March 2019.

After a two-year apprenticeship as an industrial electrician for industrial engineering, Christmann decided to change companies and started training at Herrenknecht to become an electronics technician for industrial engineering. Thanks to his existing qualification, he was able to shorten the three and a half year apprenticeship term to one and a half years. In February 2019, Christmann completed his training with an excellent result: his certificate indicates that he got 98 out of a possible 100 points and achieved a grade of “A+”. In 2019, the electronics technician thus achieved the best qualification in his apprenticeship vocation in the state. On Nov. 20, Christmann received the sponsorship award of the Gisela and Erwin Sick Foundation and on Nov. 29, he was honored at the ceremony in Stuttgart recognizing the best in the state.

Christmann has already worked on jobsites across Europe with small-diameter machines (up to 4.8 m OD) and particularly appreciates the variety of technologies and projects as well as the potential for own initiative. The installation, maintenance and repair of components in electrical systems and the commissioning of electrical systems require not only manual skills and technical understanding, but also teamwork and flexibility. “In the United Kingdom we were once on site for half a year supporting a drive. An unusually long assignment, but also very interesting because you get a better overview of the project,” he said.

Christmann plans to continue pursuing professional development next year. In September 2020, he would like to use the €2,500 of prize money from the Chamber of Industry and Commerce sponsorship award for further training to become a state-certified technician.

Herrenknecht currently employs nearly 200 apprentices and trainees in 12 different technical and commercial training occupations. A modern 2,800 m² training workshop equipped with an extensive machine park as well as intensive support by 11 trainers ensure optimal conditions for the practical training of industrial apprentices. 50 new positions a year and a post-training hiring rate of more than 95% speak for the importance of training at Herrenknecht.

