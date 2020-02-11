Herrenknecht Participates in 10th Engineer Day’s Event

The Max Planck High School in Lahr hosted the 2020 Engineer’s Day on Feb. 6, the tenth time it has taken place. The half-day event gives pupils first-hand insight into and information about careers in engineering. The opening presentation was given by Artur Miller, project engineer at Herrenknecht AG.

Well-trained and qualified engineers, both men and women, are in high demand. In late 2019, the German mechanical engineering industry association VDMA alone put the number of vacancies across Germany at around 6,500. The aim of the Engineer’s Day is to motivate young people to embark on this career path. Herrenknecht AG from neighboring Schwanau has been a partner and supporter of the event from the very beginning. The firm was represented by project engineer Artur Miller with his opening presentation “StudiumPLUS at Global Player Herrenknecht – For everyone who wants more than just a career.”

“I attended Engineer’s Day myself eight years ago when I was a pupil,” recalls Artur Miller. “The good training tips and insights from back then were a good starting point for me to find my way to an engineering career.”

With around 100 attentive pupils in the Max Planck High School’s auditorium listening with great interest, he shared his experiences from his training to his first steps on international assignments in the United Arab Emirates, Italy and China as well as at the group headquarters in Schwanau. “I am just as fascinated by the big Herrenknecht machines as by the infrastructure projects we travel all around the whole world for.”

The cooperation between Herrenknecht AG and the Max Planck High School in the field of education and the promotion of young talent in the areas of science and technology has a long tradition. “It is very important to me that coming generations are well trained and educated so we can keep Germany at the forefront of global competition and master the challenges of the future,” says Dr.-Ing. E.h. Martin Herrenknecht, the company’s founder and Chairman of the Board of Management, explaining his commitment to the event.

In addition to Herrenknecht AG, the Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Daimler Sindelfingen, Schneider Electric GmbH and Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG took part in the 2020 Engineer’s day. After the welcome by school principal Christoph Bohn and the opening presentation by Artur Miller, the pupils engaged in small groups with the speakers in short presentations.

The event closed with presentations by Prof. Dr.-Ing. Tobias Felhauer, Offenburg University of Applied Sciences, and Carmen Reck, student advisor at the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology.

