InnoTrans Offers Discounted Admission to North American Attendees

The North American office of InnoTrans, the semi-annual global railway industry trade exhibition and the largest event of its type, is offering discounted tickets to North American attendees. Show dates are Sept. 18-21, 2018 in Berlin, Germany.

The discounted tickets save more than 60 percent off the regular price. Tickets are EURO 25 and include access to free public transportation during InnoTrans. North Americans who plan a trip to InnoTrans 2018 can use the registration link.

For questions on attending or exhibiting at InnoTrans contact North American Representative Mary Jo Balve, (732) 933-1118, mjbalve@globaltradeshow.com.