ITA Tunnelling Awards 2018 Finalists Announced

Since the first edition in 2015 by the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA), the first three editions of the ITA Tunnelling Awards gathered more than 650 attendees and 234 candidacies.

The 17-strong expert judging panel, chaired by the ITA President Tarcisio Celestino, has concluded its deliberation and based on the detailed evaluation, 34 entries have been chosen as finalists and will participate in the second evaluation stage to determine winners.

The winners will be recognized on Nov. 7 in Chuzhou, China, in conjunction with the Chinese Tunnel and Underground Works Conference (CTUC).

ITA Tunnelling Awards 2018 Finalists



MAJOR PROJECT OF THE YEAR (BUDGET OVER €500 M)

China’s Mega Water Project: Jilin Yinsong Water Supply, China

Liantang/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point Project, Hong Kong, China

The Immersed Tunnel of Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge Link, China

The West Qinling Tunnel on Lanzhou-Chongqing Railway, China

PROJECT OF THE YEAR (BUDGET BETWEEN €50 M and €500 M)

Foshan Dongping Tunnel, China

Gongbei Tunnel of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, China

Queershan Tunnel on National Road 317, China

Vamma 12 Hydropower Project, Norway

PROJECT OF THE YEAR INCL. RENOVATION (BUDGET UP TO €50 M)

Kaikoura Earthquake Recovery Main North Line Tunnels, New Zealand

Maroggia Railway Tunnel, Switzerland

Trenchless Tunnel Construction of Bukit Panjang MRT Entrance and Underpass, Singapore

Zarbalizadeh Shallow Tunnel Construction underneath the Operating Railways, Iran

TECHNICAL PROJECT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

A Mechanized Method with Large Section Horseshoe Shape EPB-TBM First Applied in Loess Mountain Tunnel, China

Challenges in Designing a Complex Urban Tunnel in Tehran, Iran

TBM Entry Works Under Sea Level Near Istanbul Bosphorus, Turkey

Velstertunnel Project: Integrated BIM for Failure Free Retrofitting of a Motorway Tunnel, Netherlands

TECHNICAL PRODUCT/EQUIPMENT INNOVATION OF THE YEAR

An Innovative Hard-rock TBM-mounted System for Geological Forward-prospecting, China

FlatMesh Wireless System, United Kingdom

Innovative Backfill Grout for Dilative Soils, Germany

Multifunctional Energy-Storage and Luminescent Material for Sustainable and Energy-saving Lighting for Tunnels, China

INNOVATIVE UNDERGROUND SPACE CONCEPT OF THE YEAR

Ecological Civil Construction and Intensive Land Use of Metro Project, China

Norwegian Rock Blasting Museum, Norway

Underground Pedestrian Passage under Heiniucheng Road in Tianjin, China

SAFETY INITIATIVE OF THE YEAR

Safeguarding Workers while Tunneling through Rocks Containing Natural Asbestos, Italy

MineARC’s Aura-FX Digital Gas Monitoring Technology, Australia

ROBY 850 – Semi-Automatic Drilling Robot, Hong Kong, China

Anderson Road Quarry Development Works, Hong Kong, China

YOUNG TUNNELER OF THE YEAR

Fredrikke S G Syversen, Norway

Giuseppe M. Gaspari, Italy

He Yingdao, China

Jack Muir, New Zealand

Mandy Ang, Malaysia

Morteza Javadi, Iran

Senthilnath G T, India

RELATED: 2017 Tunnel Achievement Award – Blue Plains Tunnel