Jennmar Purchases Assets, Announces New Branding

JENNMAR is pleased to announce its purchase of Vossloh’s track, tie and rail accessory inventory from Atlantic Track. Along with all the mining inventory, JENNMAR has purchased all machinery necessary to support Vossloh’s current mining business consisting of rail, tie and rail straightening capabilities. The company looks forward to continuing Vossloh’s outstanding reputation under the JENNMAR umbrella.

JENNMAR will continue to service the mining industry with a complete suite of products for rail haulage and transportation. JENNMAR thanks Michael Calandra for leading the acquisition, and Peter Hughes, President and CEO from Atlantic Track, for helping to expedite the process.

“This acquisition will make JENNMAR the premier provider of rail and tie components for the underground coal market in the United States,” said Tony Calandra, Group President of Frank Calandra Inc. and Calandra Group, LLC.

“We will continue to offer the same services with enhanced resources and capabilities. This will not affect or delay any current business. We will honor all existing POs that were issued to Vossloh Track Materials prior to Jan. 1, 2020,” said Michael Calandra, Executive Vice President of Frank Calandra Inc.

In other news, the company announced that JENNMAR McSweeney’s, JENNMAR SANSHELL, Cuda Tools Inc., and JENNMAR Construction Tools, will be re-branded and changing their names to XCAL TOOLS.

XCAL TOOLS will bring tremendous capabilities and increase our product offerings of cutting tools, with new hard facing capabilities, in agriculture, forestry, mining, tunneling and construction industries serving North America. All products will retain their product name and will be the same quality products made by quality people.

