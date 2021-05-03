JIMT/TERRATEC EPBM Delivered for Taoyuan MRT Green Line

On behalf of JIM Technology (JIMT), TERRATEC announced the delivery of the 6.24-m diameter Earth Pressure Balance Tunnel Boring Machine (EPBM) that will be used by BES-DAIHO-OKUMURA JV for its underground works contract on Taoyuan MRT Green Line Contract GC02, in Taoyuan city of Taiwan for the Department of Rapid Transit Systems, Taoyuan.

TERRATEC is a member of JIMT Group since 2018, which is the company created by three Japanese industrial giants: IHI Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and JFE Engineering Corp. to merge their TBM divisions, thus combining their technology and experience of over 4,000 TBMs delivered since 1939 of every type and size up to 16 m in diameter, for both Japan and overseas projects.

The TBM was produced in the TERRATEC factory, with key components coming from Japan. The performance and quality have been evaluated as equal as made in Japan by Japanese contractor DAIHO Corporation. In addition, the TERRATEC factory complies with the requirements of Japan’s Official Development Assistance (ODA) policy that Japanese technologies and/or equipment are substantially utilized.

Taoyuan MRT Green Line is a rapid transit line of the Taoyuan Metro which consists of 6 lines. The MRT Green Line has a total of 21 stations (10 underground stations and 11 stereoscopic stations), with a total length of 27.8 km. Contract GC02 includes 4 underground stations with two drives of 5.4-km of tunnels. The TBM initial drive is about 80 m and will be excavating from Mayuan station to Da’nan station.

The versatile EPBM has robust spoke type with outer ring cutterheads designed to work effectively in the geology which includes sandy gravel, sandstone and mudstone that is expected on this contract at pressures of up to 2.5 bar. It is designed to smoothly discharge large boulders through the ribbon-type screw conveyor. As the TBM progresses, it will install 1,200-mm wide reinforced concrete lining rings, which consist of five segments plus a key. Muck cars will be used.

Taoyuan MRT Green Line is anticipated to complete in 2025. The City government plans to connect the Taoyuan Airport Line, the MRT Green Line, the Green Line to Zhongli, the MRT Brown Line, the Sanying Extension Line to extend the Bade section, and the underground Taoyuan Railway to form a ring-shaped track system. Through connecting the six lines, the City MRT system will provide a mass, fast and convenient travel service for the overall urban redevelopment.

