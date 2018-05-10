Junco Elected President of The Moles

Kirk D. Junco, Executive Vice President and Chief of Operations and Process Management of The Lane Construction Corp., has been elected to serve as President of The Moles for the year 2018/2019. He assumed the role from retiring President Christopher S. Traylor at the Annual Business Meeting and Dinner held on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Other officers elected are First Vice President, Christine Keville, Keville Enterprises Inc.; Second Vice President, Gary Almeraris, Skanska USA Civil Northeast Inc.; Treasurer, Michael A. D’Annunzio, D’Annunzio & Sons Inc.; Secretary, Donald P. Dobbs, recently retired from The Lane Construction Corp.; and Sergeant-At-Arms, Thomas Maxwell, Skanska USA Civil Northeast Inc.

Junco earned his civil engineering degree from Clarkson College in 1979 and began his employment with Lane as Job Engineer, working his way up the ranks for Project Engineer, Superintendent and Project Manager before attaining his current position as COO. Some of Junco’s notable projects include the West Approach to the Ft. McHenry Tunnel in Baltimore; the Springfield Interchange in northern Virginia; the $1.5 billion I-495 HO/T Lanes in Virginia and his position as Plant Manager and District Manager of Virginia Paving Co., managing that subsidiary’s asphalt and material operations.

In his current position, Junco is responsible for ensuring the company’s operations are aligned with the firm’s financial, safety and environmental objectives. Junco is also the President of Lane Infrastructure Inc.; has oversight of Lane Construction’s sister company, Lane Power & Energy Solutions, and is also the Director of Lane Worldwide, headquartered in Cheshire, Connecticut.

The Lane Construction Corp. began modestly in 1890 as a crushed stone supplier for railroads and continued to grow as it added road construction to its core business in the early 1900s. Over a century later, Lane is a premier highway contractor, ranked by ENR as No. 3 in the country and one of the largest producers of hot mix asphalt in the United States. Since the 2016 merger with global construction leader Salini Impregilo Group, The Lane Construction Corp. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Salini Impregilo U.S. Holdings Inc.

Also at the Moles Members Dinner, the Ralph Atwater Moles Service Award was presented to long-time Moles member Tony Mazzo, President of Urban Foundation/Engineering LLC of East Elmhurst, New York. The award, recently established, recognizes a Moles member’s outstanding support of Moles programs, many of which are dedicated to encouraging today’s students to seek careers after graduation in the heavy construction industry. The Moles accomplish that through its education outreach including numerous construction site tours and scholarships for engineering students to which Mazzo has supported, dedicating much of his time and talents over the years.

