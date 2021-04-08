Keller Hires Martin as Senior Engineer-Innovation and Sustainability

Keller, a leading geotechnical specialty contractor, announced the hiring of Kimberly Martin, Ph.D., P.E., as Senior Engineer – Innovation and Sustainability. Martin will focus on Keller’s initiatives toward environmental and societal sustainability in North America and provide high-level innovative efforts within the firm’s engineering function.

With over 13 years in the geotechnical industry, Martin previously worked at ExxonMobil as a lead geotechnical engineer on development projects across the globe. She is the past chair of the Arizona Geo-Institute and is the Region 8 representative for the Geo-Institute’s Local Involvement Committee. Martin also serves on the sustainability committees of the Geo-Institute and the Deep Foundations Institute. She is a member of the editorial panel for Engineering Sustainability, a journal published by the Institute of Civil Engineers.

Martin holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering from the University of Arizona, an M.S. in Geotechnical and Geoenvironmental Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin. She recently completed her Ph.D. at Arizona State University with a focus on bio-inspired geotechnics and lifecycle sustainability within geotechnical engineering. In addition, Martin has devoted much of her career to improving diversity and inclusion within the engineering community.

“The construction industry is well-positioned to benefit from infrastructure renewal, urbanization, and expanding cities. As the global climate crisis worsens, we face the challenges of cutting carbon emissions, limiting waste, and using more environmentally friendly materials and processes,” says Martin. “By offering innovative products and solutions for a sustainable future, Keller is proactively leading the geotechnical sector. For these reasons, I am excited and proud to join the Keller team.”

Vice President of Engineering Tanner Blackburn states, “Kimberly’s talent and enthusiasm towards all aspects of sustainability bolster our global commitment toward innovation and the development of sustainable solutions within the geotechnical engineering and construction industries.”

Martin is based in Keller’s Arizona office and can be reached at kimberly.martin@keller-na.com or 602-454-0988.

