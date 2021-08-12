Keller North America Acquires RECON

Keller North America (Keller) announced the acquisition of RECON Services Inc. (RECON), an industrial services, soil stabilization, and environmental remediation company headquartered in Houston, Texas.

RECON will continue to operate as a separate company within Keller providing customers with the same industry-leading service. The business will be managed by Danny Brown, SVP of Operations – RECON, and report through Moretrench Industrial, Keller’s existing Florida-based business.

President of Keller North America James Hind said, “RECON is an excellent addition to Keller. The businesses’ service offerings are complementary, and both companies share a common culture and philosophy. Safety is a real focus for both companies, and each has a strong safety culture and performance. We are excited to welcome RECON to Keller and look forward to developing synergies between the businesses.”

RECON works principally for industrial clients, many in the petrochemical sector, predominantly along the Gulf and East coasts of the United States. Its geotechnical work is focused mainly on the environmental remediation and solidification of soils, while its industrial services activities support the specialized needs of the power, mining, and manufacturing industries. Together, RECON and Moretrench Industrial significantly broaden Keller’s capability in the growing environmental services sector. In addition, their shared industrial focus and their geographic proximity will provide synergies both between the two businesses, as well as with the Keller foundations businesses.

