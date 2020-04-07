Lone Star Drills Introduces Remote-Controlled Tracked Drill

Lone Star Drills introduces an all-new tracked drill with an automatic SPT hammer for improved accuracy in geotechnical and soil sampling applications. The LSGT+HDA drill is based on one of Lone Star Drills’ most popular units, the LST1G+HDA. By adding tracks and a remote-controlled feature to the drill, operators can position the drill in hard-to-reach areas and locations with delicate underfoot, and maintain leveling control with hydraulics.

Lone Star designed the drill to address the growing demand from customers wanting to access remote or environmentally sensitive areas. National parks, delicate turf, wet or soft soil and other restricted sites often present problems, as the ground can’t be disturbed by a large truck and trailer. The tracked drill provides an ideal solution for accomplishing soil sampling or geotechnical testing in those sensitive areas.

The tracks spread the drill’s weight and lower its ground pressure to 3.8 psi, minimizing the risk of damage to the underfoot while completing soil sampling or geotechnical testing in sensitive areas. The tracks also minimize the risk of the drill getting stuck in soft ground conditions.

“We wanted to provide a solution to customers who were limited by a truck-mounted geotechnical drill,” said Joe Haynes, Little Beaver president. “The LST1G+HDA drill itself is a durable machine, but we wanted to make a more versatile version for all customers.”

Hydraulic leveling is another feature new to the LSGT+HDA. Operators can raise the machine until it’s level thanks to a cylinder on each corner and a telescoping jack. The ability to individually adjust the corners allows for operation on uneven ground. Maintaining true vertical hole alignment is critical for accurate SPT results.

Travel is remotely controlled, allowing users to operate the drill from a safe distance or location within line of sight of the rig. The remote is battery powered and includes a 50-ft tether cord in case of battery power loss.

The LSGT+HDA allows for precise and easy-to-operate drilling for standard penetration test and soil sampling. The drill comes standard with a 140-lb automatic hammer and is capable of sampling down to 100 ft. The versatile machine can also be used with Little Beaver’s split spoon samplers and AWJ drilling rod for obtaining core samples or conducting geotechnical testing and environmental soil sampling.

Little Beaver offers a wealth of auger options to adapt to varying applications. Solid stem augers are available in 3- to 8-in. diameters and hollow stem augers are available in 6- and 8-in. diameters. The hollow stem augers, which can drill to 60 ft, feature a 2.75- or 3.75-in. internal diameter for collecting samples without the risk of contamination from surrounding soil. The LSGT+ HDA’s standard configuration allows for dry auger boring with the use of a solid or hollow stem auger. The drill is also capable of mud rotary boring using an optional mud pump, swivel and bit.

The operator can make simple adjustments to achieve and maintain ideal push-down force when drilling in challenging conditions as a result of the drill’s bypass flow control system. Additionally, an optional anchor kit enables the LSGT+HDA to deliver push-down force up to 8,500 lbs, exceeding the weight of the drill rig. The drill also features an 8,500-lb lifting capacity for the hassle-free removal of augers and extensions. The hinged shuttle plate allows the operator to swing the rotary out of the way, providing easy access to the borehole.

A 27-hp Kohler EFI gas engine powers the drill, which includes a powerful 3,000-psi hydraulic system. The drill’s 12.5-gpm hydraulic power pack achieves a rotary speed of 100 rpm. The system provides the drill’s hydraulic winch with 1,500 lbs of pull for raising the automatic hammer and sampling string. A diesel option will also be available.

Little Beaver designed the LSGT+HDA for longevity and ease of use. The frame, rotary and swivel are constructed of high-strength welded steel for enhanced durability, and all crucial maintenance and greasing points are easily accessible.

Lone Star Drills are an innovative addition to the Little Beaver product family, designed to be convenient, powerful solutions in areas with minimal resources for transportation and operation. Seven models are available for use in a variety of applications.

