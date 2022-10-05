 
Tunnel Business Magazine
McMillen Jacobs Associates Opens New Milwaukee Office

By on News, North American News

McMillen Jacobs AssociatesMcMillen Jacobs Associates is expanding its central U.S. presence with a new office in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The new office address is: 1433 N Water Street, 4th Floor, Milwaukee, WI 53202.

“Our team is excited about this new office and new projects in Milwaukee. A local presence, combined with our existing central region locations, creates a cohesive service network to deliver tunnel and underground engineering services in this region.,” McMillen Jacobs Central Regional Manager Ken Dombroski said.

The Milwaukee office adds to McMillen Jacobs’ six existing regional locations in Cleveland, Columbus, Chicago, Dallas, Nashville, and Pittsburgh and helps serve clients in the Wisconsin area. Notable central region projects include the Lower Olentangy Tunnel Project for the City of Columbus, Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s Wet Weather Plan Project, the Ohio Canal Interceptor Tunnel for the City of Akron, Buffalo Creek Interceptor Tunnel for North Texas Municipal Water District, and the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s Doan Valley Storage Tunnel.

