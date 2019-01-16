McNeilly to Lead Program Management/Construction Management at WSP

Bernard P. McNeilly has been named to lead program management and construction management (PM/CM) at WSP USA, a leading engineering and professional services consultancy.

McNeilly heads a new organizational unit within the company that serves clients with a broad range of services, including program/project management, program controls, project information management systems and construction management. The firm’s PM/CM organization includes more than 1,200 professionals working across the markets of transportation, buildings, energy, water and environment.

“Under Bernie’s leadership, our goal is to provide best-in-class PM/CM services to clients in all markets, drawing on our decades of experience in providing program management and construction management on some of the largest and most complex infrastructure projects in the United States,” said Gregory A. Kelly, president and chief executive officer of WSP USA.

“With this renewed emphasis on PM/CM, we are strengthening the full range of our infrastructure services, offering robust support to our clients at each stage of project delivery, from concept to completion,” said Kelly. “Based on his demonstrated success as an executive able to deliver for our clients, I’m confident that Bernie is the right choice to lead our PM/CM efforts going forward,” Kelly said.

McNeilly has provided WSP oversight of iconic projects that will transform the infrastructure of the New York metropolitan area, including East Side Access, the LaGuardia Central Terminal project, the Gateway Program and the Bayonne Bridge Navigational Clearance Project.

“WSP has long been a trusted delivery partner for PM/CM, and with the recent addition of Louis Berger to WSP, we will strengthen and expand our PM/CM offering,” said McNeilly. In December 2018, WSP acquired Louis Berger, an international professional services corporation founded in 1953.

McNeilly, who joined WSP in 2007, has held a series of progressively responsible management positions. He was most recently chief operating officer (COO) for the transportation & infrastructure business of WSP. Prior to that he was regional business manager for the firm’s Northeast transportation practice and area manager for transportation in New Jersey and Philadelphia.

McNeilly has a master’s degree in management and a bachelor’s degree in structural engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology and holds a professional engineering license in multiple states.

Among WSP’s current and recent PM/CM assignments are the Moynihan Train Hall and Farley Building Redevelopment in New York City; the Chicago O’Hare International Airport Modernization Program; Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport’s ATLNext program; Florida’s Turnpike Enterprise; phase 1 of the Second Avenue Subway in New York City; the redevelopment of Terminal A at Newark Liberty International Airport; and the new Gerald Desmond Bridge in Long Beach, California.

