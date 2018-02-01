Melbourne North East Link Heading Toward Procurement

The Victorian Government in Australia is currently planning the North East Link project, which will finally connect Melbourne’s freeway network between an upgraded Eastern Freeway from Springvale Road to M80 Ring Road.

This complex project comprises 23 km of new motorway in Melbourne’s north eastern suburbs, including 5-km twin tunnels protecting parkland and suburbs above.

North East Link will provide a safe and efficient freeway connection for around 100,000 vehicles a day, slashing travel times, getting trucks off local roads and linking key growth areas in the north and south-east.

The Victorian Government has appointed the North East Link Authority to carry out planning and delivery of the North East Link project.

The core of the North East Link project will be delivered as an Availability Public Private Partnership that drives a whole-of-life approach to planning and delivery. The State will retain revenue from tolls, at least initially, to provide the best value outcome for Victoria.

Procurement and planning approval processes will begin this year, ahead of a preferred builder being selected in 2019, and major construction starting in 2020.

While procurement is set to start in mid-2018, the North East Link Authority wants to engage now with experienced PPP providers. Interested parties are urged to register their details here.

“This project is of a truly global scale and requires the best minds the industry has to offer. We invite all companies with the scale and experience to deliver such a massive project to get involved and help shape the future of Victoria,” said Duncan Elliott, CEO, North East Link Authority.

Watch a video and read more about early market engagement here.

