The opening of a new office on Oct. 25, 2017, signaled Hatch’s official entry into Melbourne’s engineering and project delivery community. This was followed by a chic event at Eureka 89 that was attended by many clients and well-wishers.

Hatch is already working for ARTC on Inland Rail and other regional rail projects, with V/Line and with Metro Trains and is also well positioned for roles on West Gate Tunnel – Temporary Works and OSARs – West Detailed Design projects.

David Moran, Managing Director, Infrastructure, took the podium to explain the importance for Hatch to do things differently, “Whilst predominantly an engineering design consultancy, through our experience we understand project delivery and construction. We work with contractors and project owners to understand each project and its challenges and focus on innovative solutions that add optimal value.”

Moran described the firm, already well known in Australia for the successful delivery of complex industrial projects, particularly in the resources sector. He explained how the Melbourne office at 360 Collins Street has grown fast to more than 30 team members with strong skills and capacities across civil, structural, tunneling, rail and aviation. This new and enthusiastic team is also supported by the 500 Hatch team members who work in other offices across Australia, and more than 9,000 professionals globally.

