Mine Master Bolters and Drill Rigs Go Green

Mine Master has released its new battery driven “Roof Master 1.8KE” to be tested in underground conditions. The addition of a battery powered electric bolter to the wide portfolio of underground mining machines produced by the company was a natural progression following current trends in mining, related to the broader use of clean technologies.

“With new developments we work closely with KGHM, one of world’s biggest copper producers, the design of the electric machine was a response to the needs of this customer,” says Jerzy Nadolny, Mine Master CEO. “The mines are going deeper, so the cost of ventilation is increasing with every meter. Electric battery solutions will help to reduce gas emissions, improve safety and ease the maintenance.”

The Roof Master 1.8 KE is undergoing testing at KGHM mine in Lubin, Poland. The machine is designed to work in galleries from 3.0 to 5.8 m height. It is equipped with a mechanized bolting mast for 9 bolts with a height of 1.8 m. The battery installed on board is 120 kWh, sodium-nickel and can be recharged by using the existing mine power network in the 500 – 1,000 voltage range. For this purpose, a battery charger is built on the machine chassis. The battery will even recharge as the rig is tramming downhill. In addition, the machine is equipped with a closed, air-conditioned operator’s cabin.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The first comments from KGHM mine operators are enthusiastic. “During the driving process the machine is very quiet, the engine is hardly audible,” says Karol Ignatowicz from Lubin mine. “I am impressed, the cabin is very comfortable, so far everything works well.”

Also testing all electric drill rig

“It is a technological breakthrough for KGHM”, highlights Andrzej Czajkowski, a Vice-Chairman of Management Board at Mine Master. “Very shortly, in the same mine, we will be testing the electric drill rig Face Master 1.7 LE.”

“What is special about this machine is that even with the battery charger built on, it is still the lowest in its class with a transport height of 1,65 m, adapted to heavy-duty mining excavations in a room and pillar system, with slopes up to 15 degrees”, he comments.

The Face Master 1.7 LE is designed to drill blast holes between 41 mm and 76 mm in diameter and net length 3,2 m in heights above 1,7 m. It has got a closed, air-conditioned cabin which gives the operator very good visibility even in lowered positions. For better visibility during drilling it can be up-lifted.

As in the electric bolter, the battery installed on board can be recharged via the 500 – 1000 V power network. The electric drive technology used ensures significant noise as well as gas emission reduction, and thus improves the operator’s comfort and safety.

The telescopic boom’s design allows for the replacing of all wear slides in around 15 minutes without the need to disassemble the boom. This innovative patented solution significantly improves the day-to-day maintenance of the machine. Similarly, accessible electrical installation and hydraulics design greatly improve maintenance time.

More precise and thus more effective drilling can be conducted with the Face Master 1.7 LE with an option of a drilling monitoring system. Mine Master can equip this underground drill rig with an easy and simple DMS system (Drilling Monitoring System) or with more advanced Feeder Guiding System (FGS). Both systems are well suited for drilling in a room and pillar mining operation. For more information visit MineMaster.eu on the internet.

RELATED: GHH Long Haul Dumper Fills 7-tonnes Gap