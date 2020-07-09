New Mobile Underground Core Drilling Rig from Epiroc

The new rig also features a Rod Handling System (RHS) for increased operator safety and productivity. It has the capacity to handle both drill rods and inner tubes. The Rod Handling System is fully synchronized with the drill rig through the Rig Control System (RCS) and is operated from the control panel.

The Rig Control System offers a number of useful features including automatic functions. It is fully compatible with Exploration Manager for advanced data collection and analysis. “The boom and feed positioning is radio remote controlled, allowing the operator to set up the rig from a safe distance with the best overview.” says Ebrahim Nikafroozi

The cabin of the Diamec Smart 6M is both safe and comfortable with its FOPS/ROPS certification and air condition. The control panel can be moved in and out of the cabin which allows for the operator to stay in the cabin while drilling.

Thanks to the sturdy boom of the Diamec Smart 6M, there is no need to lower the drilling unit to the ground. This minimizes exposure to mud and dirt, which leads to less wear, less corrosion and lower maintenance costs.

Finally yet importantly, the options offered for the new Diamec Smart 6M are developed to meet customers’ demands on the global market. These are; Tier 3 and Tier 4 Final/Stage V engine, rear-view camera, LED spotlights, fire suppression system and more.

