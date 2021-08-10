Hindustan Zinc Ltd. (HZL), represented by Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc and, Normet Group Oy, represented by Mr. Subhasis Mohanty, Vice President, India Sales Area signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce Normet SmartDrive – a modular Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) to Hindustan Zinc with an aim to not just bring electromobility in Hindustan Zinc operations but also lead the way for decarbonizing the future of Indian mining.

Normet has a long relationship with HZL jointly working on improving safety and productivity of HZL operations. The signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) makes Hindustan Zinc the first mining company in India to deploy Battery Electric Utility Vehicles in underground mining. This partnership will be enabling the mine operations to become more environment friendly and sustainable, helping HZL achieve its Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) of 0.5mnt CO2 emission reduction by 2025 by attaining zero noise pollution, zero harm to the environment and zero carbon emission. The Normet SmartDrive BEV will help Hindustan Zinc significantly reduce carbon emissions, save a considerable amount in HSD (High Speed Diesel) and its maintenance.

The MoU with Hindustan Zinc adds to a growing pipeline of enquiries and orders for the Normet SmartDrive technology following successful trials with the Normet SmartDrive units in other parts of the world. Normet SmartDrive architecture is designed to optimize energy consumption and performance in underground mining and tunneling applications. Normet SmartDrive equipment enables higher productivity, lower operating costs and most importantly – zero local emissions. Ease of use and carefully engineered controls guarantee the machine is safe and extremely operator friendly.

Mr. Arun Misra, CEO, Hindustan Zinc said, “At Hindustan Zinc, we have always prioritized innovating and implementing environment-friendly solutions as our commitment to sustainable business and now towards the race to Net Zero. Our partnership with Normet reinforces our commitment to sustainable operations for a greener tomorrow by helping us achieve our Sustainability Development Goal of reducing carbon emissions. We believe the introduction of Battery Electric Vehicle in underground mining will be a game-changer for the industry and a big leap by India towards Responsible Mining.”

Normet share the same values with Hindustan Zinc on safety, sustainability, innovation, and technology as an integral part of running operations. Normet is continuously developing and introducing new sustainable and safe solutions for underground mining and tunneling.

Mr Subhasis Mohanty, Vice President, India Sales Area said, “At Normet, our mission is to bring transformation in sustainable underground mining. It is our constant effort to increase the safety levels underground and improve productivity while designing solutions for sustainable operations. Our partnership with Hindustan Zinc for the Normet SmartDrive Vehicles is a step on our collective journey for safe, sustainable and green mining.”

