Normet Launches New Technologies for Concrete Spraying

Normet brought their sprayed concrete layer thickness control system, the SmartScan, to the market in 2019. The SmartScan is aimed at all underground sprayed concrete applications to deliver accurate and reliable sprayed concrete layer thickness information for the sprayer operator, and fast and easy reporting for management purposes.

The main purpose of the SmartScan system has been to control the layer thicknesses during the process, so that the required layer thickness can be assured with the first application, without expensive over spraying and without the need to come and re-spray the under sprayed areas. Reporting tools have included fast pdf reporting straight out of the on-board Live software or further analysis and reporting using the Desktop software.

Normet is known of their way of working closely with the end users to develop the product and solutions offering. Also, the features and functionalities of the SmartScan system have been engineered in cooperation with the tunneling and mining companies. As the next phase of development, Normet announces SmartScan being capable of producing georeferenced point clouds and layer thickness maps straight out of the system with the introduction of SmartScan Align.

“Many of our customers have been requesting this feature when they have seen the potential that the SmartScan has in advanced reporting, as-built documentation and BIM modelling,” says Panu Oikkonen, Director Underground Process Excellence from Normet. “SmartScan Align is available throughout our sprayer fleet and with it our customers can georeference the scan results and thickness maps in any coordinate system of their choice.”

