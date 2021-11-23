Harshad Pandit has joined STV as a vice president and engineering director for the firm’s tunneling and geotechnical engineering practice. In this role, Pandit will work toward growing the tunneling and geotechnical practice nationally, manage collaboration between various business units, mentor staff, assist the national director in managing the group’s marketing and operations, and facilitate the provision of high quality tunneling and geotechnical engineering solutions for the firm’s clients.

“Harshad has provided significant contributions to major underground construction projects around the country, coordinating both design and construction management services,” said Frank Pepe, Jr., P.E., STV senior vice president and national director for tunneling and geotechnical engineering. “His 23 years in the industry and his management and leadership skills will contribute greatly in serving our clients and growing our tunneling and geotechnical engineering group.”

Prior to joining STV, Pandit was an assistant vice president and national projects leader for tunneling and geotechnical engineering at one of the world’s leading engineering professional services firms. Among his most notable assignments, Pandit has served as a resident engineer during Phase 1 and later as a design manager during Phase 2 of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Second Avenue Subway project. He was also underground works construction coordinator and site instrumentation manager for the World Trade Center Transportation Hub and lead project engineer for the seismic retrofit of the 145th Street Bridge in the Bronx.

Pandit received a bachelor’s degree from University of Mumbai and a master’s degree from University of Akron, both in civil engineering. He earned a Master of Business Administration in operations and finance from City University of New York, Baruch College.

