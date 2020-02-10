Pitre Joins Stantec’s Water Practice in Ottawa

Pascal Pitre has joined Stantec as the new managing leader for its water practice in Ottawa. He brings a robust knowledge of project management, with more than 21 years of experience planning, designing, and providing construction administration services for complex infrastructure projects.

Pitre’s strong project management and team leadership skills are based on sound engineering experience and focused on project delivery and client satisfaction.

“We’re very excited to have Pascal join the Water leadership team in Ottawa,” says Dylan Hemmings, Stantec’s office leader for Ottawa. “His experience and leadership will support the continued growth of our staff and business.”

Pitre previously worked as an organization lead, staffing manager, and area coordinator with a large architecture, engineering, and construction firm in Ottawa. For seven years, he has served as the subconsultant manager and overall civil lead for the Ottawa Combined Sewer Storage Tunnel, which aims to reduce combined sewer overflows to the Ottawa River. He has also worked as the project manager for the Region of Peel’s East to West Trunk Sewer Diversion. His other previous projects include the North Kanata Trunk Sewer Phase 2 in Ottawa, the James Street Booster Station in Kingston, Ontario, the New Cornwall Land Border Facility in Cornwall, Ontario, and the Haig Road Trunk Watermain Extension in Belleville, Ontario.

“I’m thrilled to join Stantec and I can’t wait to work with this exceptional Water team,” says Pitre. “I’m excited about the work they’ve already done in the region, and I’m looking forward to helping the team continue to grow while leading some rewarding projects.”

Pitre is an Ottawa resident, a graduate of Queen’s University, and a registered engineer and designated consulting engineer in the province of Ontario. He is a former director on the board of directors for the Ontario Public Works Association, Ottawa Valley Branch.

