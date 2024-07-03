Registration Now Open for World Tunnel Congress 2025 in Stockholm

By TBM Staff

Stockholm, Sweden will host the 2025 World Tunnel Congress. (Photo: Henrik Trygg, Stockholm Media Bank)

The much-anticipated World Tunnel Congress 2025 (WTC2025) is now open for registration. Set to take place at Stockholmsmässan in Stockholm, this premier event in the tunneling industry is less than a year away, offering a unique platform for industry leaders to connect, share insights, and explore the latest advancements in tunnel engineering and technology.

Early Bird Registration Offers

For those planning to attend, WTC2025 offers advantageous early registration rates. The Very Early Bird rate is set at 7,800 SEK for those who register before November 30, 2024. Following that, the Early Bird rate of 9,000 SEK is available until January 31, 2025. Standard registration rates will be applicable until May 8, 2025. Detailed pricing and registration information can be found on wtc2025.se

Technical Tours and ITACET Training Course

WTC2025 will feature technical tours showcasing Sweden’s rich history and innovation in tunneling. These tours include visits to one of the world’s longest traffic tunnels, a historic mine, novel urban development projects, and a glimpse into Sweden’s explosive past.

Moreover, the ITACET Training Course will be held from May 9-10, 2025, at the Stockholm Waterfront Hotel, conveniently located near Stockholm’s central station. This year’s course theme is “Managing Risks, Sustainability, and Innovation in Rock Tunneling.” Over two days, leading experts will cover advanced risk management, sustainable practices, and innovative approaches in tunneling. Attendees will have ample opportunities to network and learn from both industry and academic professionals.

Exciting Social Events

WTC2025 promises an array of social events, perfect for networking and experiencing Swedish culture. Including an exclusive Welcome Reception at the iconic Stockholm City Hall and a Gala Dinner that will be held at Artipelag, a stunning art and culture venue in the Stockholm archipelago.