Registration Open for the 2020 No-Dig North Show

The North American Society for Trenchless Technology and the Canadian Regional Chapters of NASTT are excited to bring the second annual No-Dig North Show to the Vancouver Convention Centre in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Oct. 19-21, 2020.

The show will consist of two days of technical paper presentations and industry exhibits in the trenchless technology field. Pre-event Good Practices Courses will also be available to attend on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 followed by an opening reception for all attendees.

Pre-event Good Practices Courses will include NASTT’s Cured-In-Place Pipe Good Practices Course, NASTT’s New Installation Methods Good Practices Course, NASTT’s Pipe Bursting Good Practices Course and NASTT’s Horizontal Directional Drilling Good Practices Course.

Currently, we are recruiting volunteers for the 2020 No-Dig North Program Committee. Program Committee members will review and grade abstracts that have been submitted for the conference. In addition to Program Committee members, we are also seeking volunteers to be Track Leaders. Track leaders will be assigned a track of 3-5 presentation slots to peer review the papers and PowerPoints. If you are interested in participating or if you have co-workers in Canada that might be interested please email Jake Andresen at jake@stahelitrenchless.com.

Registration for attendees, sponsors and exhibitors is now open here.

For more information on sponsorships and exhibiting at the show contact Brittany Cline at bcline@benjaminmedia.com or call 330.315.2150.

