Rosenberg Assumes Role as Chair of ABA Forum on Construction Law

Roetzel and Andress, LPA announced that shareholder Thomas L. Rosenberg has undertaken the role of Chair of the American Bar Association (ABA) Forum on Construction Law (Forum) following his yearlong tenure as the Forum’s Chair-Elect. Rosenberg, a longtime member of the Forum, has served on numerous committees and subcommittees, including Chair of Division 4 (Project Delivery Systems), Nominating Committee, Membership Committee, Marketing Committee, Diversity Committee, Program Co-Chair for the 2014 Annual Meeting in Las Vegas, Book Editor, and Chair of the Division Chairs Committee.

“We are very proud of Tom’s achievement,” said Roetzel Chairman Robert E. Blackham. “He has shared his knowledge and expertise with the Forum’s membership for a number of years and served in a number of roles. His peers on the Forum have made a great choice in selecting him as their next Chair.”

The Forum is the largest organization of construction lawyers in the United States. Its roughly 6,000 members and associates are drawn from all types of construction practice—law firms of all sizes, solo practitioners, in-house and government counsel, as well as construction professionals and the public sector. Forum members represent all segments of the Construction industry: owners, developers, design professionals, contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, construction managers, lenders, insurers, and sureties. While the Forum’s core focus is on the education and professional development of construction lawyers, it continues to promote the positive role of construction lawyers to others in the industry.

Rosenberg is also a Fellow in the American College of Construction Lawyers (ACCL). Fellowship is extended by invitation to those who are found to have mastered the practice or the teaching of construction law and dispute resolution. He is one of only two ACCL Fellows in the State of Ohio.

Rosenberg leads Roetzel’s Construction Law practice, which has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers nationally as one of the “Best Law Firms” for Construction Litigation from 2012 to 2018. He has successfully litigated construction cases in courts throughout Ohio and the Midwest, and has a reputation as an excellent trial lawyer in the courtroom. In Chambers USA, it has been stated that Rosenberg “really understands the construction industry; he is a prominent litigator and trial lawyer,” that he “is a strong lawyer, capable and always impressive; he has a good track record of resolving construction disputes,” and that “clients extol the consistency and thoroughness of his work.”

