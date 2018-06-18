Schnabel Engineering Welcomes Frank

Glen Frank has joined Schnabel Engineering as a senior vice president specializing in underground construction. Based in Seattle, Washington, he is responsible for supporting the Tunnel Engineering Services Group’s projects and developing new design services opportunities on the West Coast.

Most recently with Hatch Consulting in Vancouver, British Columbia, Frank brings to Schnabel 25 years of experience in the design, project management and construction of tunnels for water, wastewater and transportation applications.

Recognized as an Engineering News-Record Top 25 Newsmaker in 2013 for his work on the Sound Transit ULink U230 project in Seattle, Frank’s technical problem-solving abilities related to hydropower, sewer and light rail infrastructure there and in Los Angeles are well-known.

He earned a Master of Engineering in Engineering Systems and a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from The Colorado School of Mines.

