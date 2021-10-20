Skanska to Build New Tunnel in Kvinnherad, Norway

Skanska has signed a contract with Vestland County Counsil on the construction of a new tunnel in Kvinnherad municipality, Norway. The contract is worth NOK 335M (~$40 million USD), which will be included in the Nordic order bookings for the fourth quarter 2021.

The aim of the Fv. 500 Folgefonntunnelen-Årsnes project is landslide protection of the road between the Folgefonn tunnel and Årsnes. It includes construction of 1,400 meters of tunnel and improvements on parts of the road section. The project is carried out with early contractor involvement and Skanska has during the last year developed the project in close collaboration with Vestland County Council.

/**** Advertisement ****/

Construction start is October 2021 and the project will be delivered in February 2024.

Skanska is one of the leading construction- and project development companies in the Nordics, with operations in building construction and civil engineering in Sweden, Norway and Finland, and developing residential- and commercial property projects in select home markets.

RELATED: Skanska to Build New Water Supply System in Oslo