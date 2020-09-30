TERRATEC Open TBM delivered for Mumbai’s Water Tunnel Project

TERRATEC’s Open TBM for the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai’s (MCGM) Amar Mahal II Tunnel Project in Maharashtra, has passed the Factory Acceptance Test (FAT), making it ready to be shipped to the site where contractor Patel Engineering Ltd. will complete a water transfer tunnel.

This machine is a 3.2 m Diameter Open TBM designed to work effectively in the geology expected along the project alignment. The project requires the TBM to have a modular design that allows it to be launched and potentially received via shafts (or alternately disassembled inside the tunnel). The tough cutterhead is equipped with 18 heavy-duty back-loading disc cutters. The VFD controlled electric motors enabling the cutter head to rotate at over 10 rpm with optimum torque.

To allow safe tunneling through all the sections of the alignment, the machine has been designed with very efficient ground supporting equipment which includes a fixed probe drilling unit, two rock bolting drills and a steel arches erector.

The 3.2 m diameter TERRATEC Open TBM will be deployed on the AMT-II tunnel which is one of a number of projects presently being carried out by MCGM to augment and improve its water distribution system in order to meet increased demand and ensure reliable supply.

The project will consist of two TBM drives totaling 5,350 m in length between three shafts of depth up to 105 m. The finished 2.5 m diameter tunnel contract from Amar Mahal (Hedgewar Udyan) to Trombay Low-Level Reservoir (TLLR) and further up to Trombay High-Level Reservoir (THLR) at an average depth of 80 to 90 m is for water transfer.

TBM operation will be assisted at all times by TERRATEC’s highly experienced field service staff, providing quality after-sales support to ensure optimum performance and successful project completion.

In recent years, TERRATEC has emerged as the leading TBM supplier in the Indian market. TERRATEC’s enduring successes on projects such as Phase III of the Delhi Metro, Lucknow Metro, Ahmadabad Metro, Mumbai Metro and Pune Metro have been the outcome of outstanding tailor-made robust TBM design, prompt onsite assistance, readily available stock of TBM spares and specialized TBM support throughout the tunneling operation.

