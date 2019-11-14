Trelleborg to Assist CCCC in Landmark Projects in China

On Nov. 8, Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation signed a cooperation agreement with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC) for the Dalian Bay and ShenZhong Link projects.

As part of the first engineering construction industry supply chain forum, Trelleborg and a subsidiary of the state-owned CCCC have officially instated a strategic partnership that will see Trelleborg’s facilities in Ridderkerk, Netherlands, and Qingdao, China, supply industry-leading tunnel sealing systems to the landmark Dalian Bay Immersed Tunnel and ShenZhong Link projects.

Once completed, the Dalian Bay project, at 4,857 m in length and with a 3,035-m immersed section, will be the longest immersed tunnel in northern China. The ShenZhong Link project, at 24 km long and 46 m wide, will be the largest and widest immersed tunnel in the world.

Richard Hepworth, President of Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, says: “As infrastructure projects across China grow increasingly more demanding and, in some cases ever more complex, supply chain partnerships become vital. They breed close-working relationships and allow businesses to knowledge share in order to benefit the project.”

This is not the first time that Trelleborg has collaborated with CCCC, as the Hong Kong-Zhuhai Macau (HZMB) tunnel used Trelleborg’s Gina gaskets and Omega seals between the tunnel’s sectional elements.

“We look forward to working closely with CCCC once again and learning more from them about where our product development should focus, in order to best meet the needs of the Dalian Bay and ShenZhong Link projects,” added Hepworth.

The contract, which was signed during a ceremony at the second China International Import Expo Enterprise and Business Exhibition in Shanghai, spans four years. It was signed by Ruud Bokhout, Sales & Marketing Director for Trelleborg’s marine and infrastructure operation, Jackie Huang, Managing Director of Trelleborg’s manufacturing facility in Qingdao, and CCCC First Harbor Engineering Co. Ltd. Director Wang Hongtao.

