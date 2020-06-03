Vinci JV Wins Grand Paris Express Line 18 Contract

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the construction contract for works package 1 of Line 18 of Grand Paris Express, the biggest urban mobility program currently under way in Europe, to the joint venture led by VINCI Construction Grands Projets. This first section will link Orly airport to Massy-Palaiseau; Line 18 will then be extended to Versailles.

Worth €799 million ($893 million US), of which 20% reserved for SMEs, the contract calls for digging 11.8 km of tunnels using two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) and building three stations (Antonypôle, Massy Opéra and Massy-Palaiseau), 13 ancillary engineering structures 10 branches connecting with the tunnel, and 850 meters of cut and cover. In total, more than 1 million cubic meters of material will be excavated.

At its peak, the contract will employ up to 700 people (500 laborers and 200 supervisory staff). Over the 83-month duration of the worksite, it will also create the equivalent of 148 full-time jobs for people in social integration programs.

In addition, the VINCI Group has established an endowment fund, Chantiers et Territoires Solidaires, to support non-profit entity initiatives relating to employment and the social fabric of communities located close to Grand Paris Express projects.

As part of the Grand Paris Express, the consortium is currently executing, on Line 15 South, the works packages between Fort d’Issy-Vanves-Clamart and Villejuif Louis Aragon, as well as the Noisy-Champs station works package, and is responsible for extending Line 14 South toward Orly. The VINCI Group is also working on other Grand Paris Express works packages through specialist activity subsidiaries of VINCI Construction, Eurovia (for laying rail track) and VINCI Energies.

The joint venture comprises VINCI Construction Grands Projets, leader, VINCI Construction France, Dodin Campenon Bernard and Botte Fondations, all subsidiaries of VINCI Construction and representing 75% of the joint venture, together with Spie batignolles génie civil and Spie batignolles fondations, both subsidiaries of Spie batignolles and representing 25% of the joint venture.

