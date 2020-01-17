2020 Microtunneling Achievement Award Winners Announced

The 2020 Microtunneling Achievement Awards winners have been selected. The recipients will be formally awarded during the banquet dinner at the Microtunneling Short Course, which is being held Feb. 3-6, 2020, in Boulder, Colorado. The banquet dinner takes place Feb. 6.

This year’s winners are:

Don Bergman, Frank Coluccio Construction

Don Bergman’s career in construction has taken him from Prudhoe Bay, Alaska, working on the Trans Alaska Pipeline to microtunnel and large public works projects all over the mainland United States and Hawaii. Bergman has been in his current role as Chief Estimator for Frank Coluccio Construction for nearly 25 years, where his duties have included overseeing the estimating department, project management, negotiations with clients and owners as well as dispute resolution when it occurs.

Ed Chwist, Bradshaw Construction (retired)

Ed Chwist was raised in Atikokan, Ontario, and went to school for Engineering at the University of Waterloo. After college he became certified as an electronic technician, a welder, a diesel and hydraulic mechanic. He began his work underground in the early 1970s mining iron ore and then moved on to working with Lovat TBMs, drill and shoot, pipe jacking steel shafts vertically in Thunder Bay, Canada. Ed moved to the U.S. in 1977 where he has been ever since. In 2000, Ed came to Bradshaw Construction Corporation as the Equipment Manager and retired from there in 2019 with 45 years of experience working underground.

Frank Lorenzen, Nada Pacific

Frank Lorenzen attended college at the University of Wisconsin-Stout and graduated in December 1982 with a Bachelor of Science Degree concentrating in Product Development / Machine Design. Frank has worked in the trenchless industry for the past 37 years. He began his career in 1983 working as a Design Engineer at Akkerman Inc. During the first five years at Akkerman, Frank worked both in engineering designing trenchless equipment and in the field with DH Akkerman Construction. From 1988 to 2000 he served as the Engineering Manager at Akkerman and from 2000 to 2003 as Sr. Engineer in charge of Product Development. In July of 2003 Frank accepted the Vice President of Operations position at Nada Pacific Corporation where he remains today.

Barry Sorteberg, Clean Slurry Technology

Barry Sorteberg has 47 years of experience in slurry engineering and separation design and applications, and 22 years in the microtunneling slurry and separation business. He is a mud engineer familiar with difficult exotic slurries and has been instrumental in developing polymer-based drilling fluids. He has designed and built numerous separation plants based on geotechnical information and specifics of TBM machine performance.

Michael Ward, Ward and Burke

Michael Ward is a civil engineer and founding member and director of Ward and Burke, a civil construction company involved in water and wastewater design, and building and operation. Microtunnelling and shaft construction play a large part in this work. The company has delivered 60,000-ft of tunnel in 20219 in the USA, Canada, UK and Ireland.

