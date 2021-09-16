Brokk Introduces Pedestal Boom

Brokk, the world’s leading manufacturer of remote-controlled demolition robots, introduces the Brokk Pedestal Boom, a compact, stationary breaker boom system for the mining and aggregates industry. The new machine range allows producers to apply the power and precision of Brokk’s demolition robots to primary breaking tasks that feed mobile crushers, jaw crushers, gyratory crushers and grizzlies. It offers an unrivaled range of motion, pairing Brokk’s revolutionary three-part arm system with 360-degree slewing for maximum versatility in underground applications. The unit can be operated with either the tethered remote or from a control room. Depending on network configuration, the machine can be maneuvered from 6,500 ft (2,000 m) away or longer, using video monitoring and operation to increase safety and efficiency. At the same time, the Brokk Pedestal Booms feature a rugged design and compact footprint, continuing Brokk’s tradition of powerful solutions for confined spaces.

Brokk showcased the Pedestal Boom and highlighted other innovative robotic mining solutions at MINExpo, Sept. 13-15, in Las Vegas.

“Brokk saw an opportunity to give our customers a better solution for breaking oversize rock in crushing and grizzly applications. We’ve developed technology that is powerful, compact, flexible and easy to install,” said Martin Krupicka, president and CEO of Brokk Group. “The new Brokk Pedestal Boom provides a plug-and-play solution that is perfect for underground spaces with low headroom or other space constraints. We are leveraging our 45 years of experience and proven technology platforms to create a smart, safe and user-friendly solution.”

The Brokk Pedestal Boom is based on the proven arm system and power pack of Brokk’s world-leading demolition robots. The machine body is then mounted on a pedestal, rather than tracks. This allows the machine to be installed in a stationary position next to a crusher or any area where primary breaking is needed. Unlike existing breaker boom options in the market, the Brokk Pedestal Boom system integrates the power source and arm for a compact breaking solution with just a single power cable. No external power pack or hydraulic hose connection is needed.

Model sizes for the range include the Brokk 200, Brokk 300, Brokk 500 and the Brokk 900 Pedestal Boom, which is capable of producing 3050 J/Nm at a rate of 330-680 blows per minute with the BHB 1500 breaker to power through even the toughest rock formations.

In addition to a streamlined design for easy setup, the Brokk Pedestal Boom offers more flexibility in underground and confined space applications. The unique three-part arm design allows producers to reach closer to the crushers and maneuver in as little as 72 in. (180 cm) of height clearance. This, paired with the unit’s 360-degree slewing capabilities, means operators can maintain the best angle against the material for efficient breaking. Brokk’s compact and more flexible 3-arm system also makes maintenance and switching attachments easier, especially in areas with space constraints.

All systems are remotely operated and feature Brokk’s SmartRemote technology. The Standard Remote Operation solution features an ergonomic remote-control, intuitive controls and professional-grade radio technology with a 980-ft (300-m) working range allowing operators to maintain the best view possible while staying safely out of harm’s way.

Additionally, the Networked Remote Operation solution allows operators to control the robot while sitting in an office, which depending on network configuration, can be located 6,500 ft (2,000 m) away or longer. The machine is connected and operated over Ethernet or Wi-Fi. The standard video option includes two cameras on the machine and an ergonomic operator’s desk with integrated controls and video screen. Upgrades are available, including additional cameras for better visuals and optical zoom cameras. One control system can be paired with up to six Brokk Pedestal Boom systems.

The Pedestal Boom comes standard with a corresponding BHB hydraulic breaker for optimal efficiency and breaking capacity. Brokk designs its demolition robots starting from the tip of the breaker to ensure hydraulic flow and pressure are perfectly calibrated, allowing operators to use 100% of the breaker’s potential with minimal wear and tear on the carrier. The same applies to the new Pedestal Boom product range. In addition to the breaker, the Brokk Pedestal Boom works with grapples, drilling attachments, and more.

“Worker safety is a major focus for many companies and Brokk actively searches for ways to make every aspect of our customers’ processes safer,” Krupicka said. “Over the years, our demolition robots have helped mechanize a number of high-risk, heavy labor tasks such as scaling, drilling and secondary breaking. The new Brokk Pedestal Boom range addresses one more challenge, enabling customers to efficiently complete work without any health and safety risks.”

