Celebrating Infrastructure Week 2019

Infrastructure provides the basis for economic development and environmental health, yet as a country our investment in this critical area has not kept pace. Despite their importance, highways, transit systems, utility systems and more are sometimes taken for granted, and our decision-makers face difficult choices when it comes to spending limited resources.

/**** Advertisement ****/

The lack of urgency is apparent. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, both parties touted the need for infrastructure investment, yet we have yet to see any substantial progress. Meanwhile the needs only increase with aging structures and a growing and shifting population. This is reflected in the ASCE’s oft-cited Report Card, which grades the overall infrastructure in the United States as a D+. Further, the report cites approximately $2 trillion in needs.

To help raise awareness, Infrastructure Week, a non-profit organization, convenes a national week of education and advocacy that brings together American businesses, workers, elected leaders, and everyday citizens. This year, the 7th annual Infrastructure Week is being held May 13-20.

To help celebrate the week, TBM: Tunnel Business Magazine is highlighting recent projects that showcase how infrastructure projects help to improve our communities. The list includes a mix of end uses – transportation, sewer and water, from across the United States.

So with out further ado, our Top 5 showcase projects for Infrastructure Week 2019, all past winners of the Tunnel Achievement Award:

Port of Miami Tunnel – Innovative contracting approach and technically challenging conditions improve traffic flow in one of the top destinations in the United States.

New York No. 7 Line Extension – One of the first major expansions to the subway system in decades, this project helps to re-vitalize an under-served area of Manhattan.

Las Vegas Lake Mead Intake No. 3 – A fast-track design-build project that helps to protect drinking water supplies for a city of more than 600,000 in the desert.

DC’s Blue Plains Tunnel – A major component of Washington, D.C.’s program to reduce pollution in one of the country’s most storied waterways.

Seattle Northgate Link Extension – The most recent build-out of Seattle Sound Transit’s commuter train service helps alleviate traffic in this city suffering from chronic congestion.

How are you planning to celebrate Infrastructure Week? We are happy to hear your stories. Please contact us as jrush@benjaminmedia.com