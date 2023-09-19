DC Water Commissions Northeast Boundary Tunnel

By TBM Staff

The Northeast Boundary Tunnel (NEBT), the most recent of DC Water’s Clean Rivers Project, completed commissioning on Sept. 15, the agency reported.

The NEBT is 50-160 ft below ground and runs 27,000 ft from just south of Robert F. Kennedy Stadium to the intersection of Rhode Island Avenue NW and 6th Street NW. In times of flooding, the tunnel will receive flows from the sewer system captured by diversion facilities and convey them to DC Water’s Blue Plains Advanced Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The NEBT project also included the construction of ventilation control facilities, storm water inlets, and green infrastructure.

The NEBT is expected to reduce combined sewer overflows to the Anacostia River by 98 percent and the chance of flooding in the areas it serves from about 50 percent to seven percent in any given year.

Work began in September 2017 and was completed ahead of the Consent Decree schedule. The NEBT project, valued at $580 million, was built by Webuild Group and JV subsidiary Lane Construction.

