Management Changes at Dr. Sauer & Partners Ltd.

Dr. Sauer & Partners Ltd. announced changes within its management team. Brian Lyons will be taking over from Gerald Skalla as Managing Director in London. Skalla will continue to assist as Strategic Director in the United Kingdom to retain continuity within the business.

Lyons has been with Dr. Sauer & Partners for seven years and has headed up all the major design contracts such as Bond Street Station Upgrade (LU), Farringdon Station (CRL) and Bank Station Capacity Upgrade (LU). Lyons is experienced as an engineer and project manager who also possesses people management skills. He uses this great combination not only to form and govern the firm’s specialist design teams, but also to enable true collaboration and integration with the larger multidisciplinary project teams and contractors for complex infrastructure projects.

“I am looking forward to bringing our innovative and practical design solutions to more British clients and markets and further fostering relationships with design and contracting partners on upcoming infrastructure projects,” Lyons said. “Dr. Sauer & Partners is synonymous with tunneling, but one of my key aims is to raise the profile for other services including geotechnical engineering and asset protection so that clients can expect the same lean and constructable approach to wider ground engineering challenges, with even fewer interfaces.”

Skalla will not be leaving the business, instead, he is taking this opportunity to focus on the Canadian market, building up a fully staffed and operational office in Toronto ready for the growing infrastructure market there.

After 10 years of being the managing director in London, Skalla said of his time “I look with pride on a team of expert tunneling engineers within our London office. They have delivered great service on numerous successful projects. Over the past decade, the U.K. company has grown into a capable and trusted team, backed up by the worldwide capabilities and experience of the wider Dr. Sauer & Partners group. I’m excited to be taking my experience over to Canada, to see how we can expand further from the signature projects in Ottawa and Toronto.”

