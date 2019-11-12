TBM Arrives for REM Project in Montreal

The TBM that will be used to dig a 3.5-km tunnel as part of Montreal’s Réseau express métropolitain (REM) rapid transit system. The REM light rail network will have 26 stations and 67 km of tracks across Greater Montréal when complete.

The tunnel will connect Technoparc station and Trudeau airport. The REM’s route will be underground in this area to protect the wetlands of the Technoparc and pass under the airport runways, more than 30 m below the surface.

Given the size of the 7.38-m diameter machine, it had to be delivered in pieces, requiring about 60 trucks. The next step is to assemble and test this specialized equipment, then drilling will begin in the coming months. The TBM will install segmental lining – 1,800 rings in total (seven piece rings).

The project is being built under an EPC contract by Groupe NouvLR, comprising SNC Lavalin Grands Projets Inc., Dragados Canada Inc., Groupe Aecon Québec Ltée, Pomerleau Inc. and EBC Inc. with participation from SNC Lavalin Inc. and Aecom Consultants Inc.

Technical information

Supplier: The Robbins Company (Ohio, United States)

Length of the TBM: 100 m

Tunnel length: 3.5 km

Depth of the starting shaft at the Technoparc: 12 m

Depth at the airport: 35 m

Excavation diameter: 7.38 m

Speed: 1.70 m per hour, or a ring

The REM at the Montréal-Trudeau airport

Commissioning in 2023

Frequency: 10 min. peak, 15 min. off-peak

Theoretical capacity per departure: 600 people

Universal access: all stations have elevators

Édouard-Montpetit (blue line) to YUL: 21 min.

McGill (green line) to YUL: 24 min.

Central Station (orange line) to YUL: 25 min

