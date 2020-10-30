The Moles Announce Newest Members

The Moles, a national fraternal organization of heavy construction professionals, announced its new membership class of 2020. A total of 26 new members will be formally recognized at the organization’s annual members’ dinner and business meeting in 2021.

The Moles was founded in 1936 by a group who worked together between 1914 and 1919 on projects under Newark Bay and on the waterfront of Port Newark. It has grown to be considered among the most prestigious heavy construction organizations in the world. Membership is achieved via a nomination process with five fellow Moles members submitting supporting letters for the applicant’s membership, followed by a review process.

The new Moles members are:

Jeremy D. Billig – McLaren Engineering Group: Jeremy D. Billig, currently President of the McLaren Engineering Group, is a registered P.E. in 10 states and has extensive experience on numerous major projects in the Tri-State area. Examples of these projects include such unique projects as the Rockefeller University building expansion over the FDR highway and the Pulaski Skyway viaduct and roadway rehabilitation. Jeremey is a Cornell University grad and resides in Westchester County, N.Y.

Marco D. Boscardin – Boscardin Consulting Engineers Inc.: Marco D. Boscardin, Ph.D, PE, DGE, F. ASCE, has worked on numerous tunnels, dams, major bridge and industrial facilities, specializing in geotechnical and geo-structural engineering during his 40-year career. Marco is currently the President of Boscardin Consulting Group based in Amherst, MA. Marco received his BSCE from MIT and MSCE (Geotechnical) and Ph.D from the University of Illinois at Urbana.

Jack E. Brockway – Herrenknecht Tunnelling USA, Inc.: Jack E. Brockway, PE, is the President and CEO of Herrenknecht Tunneling Systems USA Inc., the tunnel boring machine supplier for many of the major tunneling projects managed by Moles members and is regarded as an expert in the engineering and manufacturing of TBMs. Jack was the recipient of the 2020 Golden Beaver Award – Service and Supply. Jack resides in the State of Washington, where he received a BS-Aeronautics and Astronautics from the University of Washington.

Michael P. Bruen – Stantec Consulting Services: Michael P. Bruen PMP, PG, LEG, is Vice President of Stantec Consulting Services following its acquisition of Harza Engineering, where Michael served as their Senior Tunnel Specialist focusing on hard rock and soft ground projects. His experience goes back to the Chicago TARP project in the 1970s, a ring of storm water storage tunnels around the city. Michael recently was involved in a very similar TARP Project located in Dubai.

Richard Capps Jr. – STV Incorporated: E. Richard Capps Jr., a P.E. registered in NC, SC and VA, is the Southeast Regional Sr. V.P. for STV Incorporated, located in Charlotte, NC. Over his 30-year career, Richard managed a wide range of highway and complicated Interchange projects many of which were delivered efficiently using the Design/Build method. Richard is active in industry associations including ASCE, ASHE, ACEC and ARTBA.

Andrejs M. Delle – Walsh Construction Company: Andrejs M. Delle, PE, is a Project Executive and Chief Estimator for the Walsh Construction Company located in Little Falls, NJ. With 30 years of experience, Andreis has managed numerous projects in the NY Metropolitan Area such as MTA projects at South Ferry, 2nd Ave Subway and the 207th Street Rail Yard Rehabilitation in addition to the major LaGuardia Airport Reconstruction for the Port Authority.

Amanda Elioff – WSP USA: Amanda Elioff, PE, brings her expertise and experience relating almost exclusively to tunneling operations as she is inducted into The Moles. A VP with WSP USA, Amanda is currently working on the Westside Purple Line of the L.A. Subway. Amanda is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a BS and MS in Civil Engineering.

Stephen A. Famularo – McLaren Engineering Group: Stephen A. Famularo, PE, is the Vice President of Marine Services at McLaren Engineering. An experienced diver himself, Stephen has become a premier figure in marine engineering particularly in the greater New York area. Following Superstorm Sandy, Stephen led the Disaster Recovery inspection operations for the City of New York by leading inspections of all NYCEDC facilities in downtown New York City. Stephen holds a BSCE from Manhattan College and a MSCE (Coastal Concentration) from the University of California at Berkeley.

Conrad W. Felice – C.W. Felice, LLC: Conrad W. Felice, Ph.D, PE, P.Eng., D.GE,F.ASCE, is currently the Geotechnical Manager for both the Washington State DOT $2.5 Billion I-405 Corridor and 509 Gateway Design-Build programs. During his over 40-year career, Conrad has designed and provided construction engineering for signature long-span bridges, dams and offshore platforms, underground military, transit, waste water and hydroelectric facilities. Conrad is a registered P.E. in 17 states and 4 provinces in Canada, a DFI Trustee and active in both the NAC and ASCE.

Michael M. Foley – Barletta Heavy Division, Inc.: Michael M. Foley is Vice President of Barletta Engineering Corp./Heavy Construction Division. Mike oversees all aspects of Estimating through Construction Operations for Barletta. He has been the driving force on major transit, highway, bridge and wastewater projects in the greater Boston area. A graduate of WPI, Mike has already assisted the Moles Education Committee during their initial Boston Area Student Day Tour of the Green Line Extension project.

Gregory W. Hallett – Normet Group: Gregory W. Hallett is a Senior Vice President at the Normet Group, a mining equipment manufacturer based in Salt Lake City, UT. Previously as Project Manager for Sandvik Mining and Construction, he worked on the Eastside Access Tunnel Project in NYC. Gregory co-authored a paper with Eric Jordan, Roadheader Excavation in Hard Rock. It was through the use of roadheaders which allowed the excavation of the tunnel intersections and caverns to proceed eliminating the detrimental effects of conventional blasting on the Grand Central complex, along with the numerous skyscrapers, above the project’s Right of Way.

Jason Hardell – George Harms Construction Co., Inc.: Jason Hardell PE is the V.P. of Operations with the George Harms Construction Co. and has worked on all aspects of heavy construction including drilled shafts, marine construction, foundation, pile driving as well as support of excavation. Jason is active in DFI and has authored a paper on drilled shafts for the Route 35 Victory Bridge Project. Jason graduated with a BSCE from Virginia Tech in 2001 and is a 2nd generation Moles member, joining his father Tom.

Scott W. Hoffman – Skanska USA Civil: Scott W. Hoffman, PE, is a Project Manager at Skanska USA Civil, whose experience in the heavy construction industry is extensive and very impressive despite only graduating from Brooklyn Poly in 1997 and Columbia University (MSCE) in 2006. Scott has established his expertise working on such major projects as the 7 Line Extension, D C Water Tunnels, 2nd Ave Subway, Boston Central Artery and currently the $4 Billion LaGuardia Airport Terminal B Redevelopment program. Scott’s application for Moles membership was supported by many longtime dedicated Moles members.

Charles Huynh – Keller: Charles Huynh is the Project Manager/Chief Estimator – Eastern District for Keller North America, f/k/a Case Foundation Company. Charles has worked on numerous deep foundation projects in the Northeast such as the 2nd Avenue Subway, the new Tappan Zee Bridge, Hudson Yards, and the LaFarge cement plant modernization project in Manhattan. Charles received his BSCE from Lehigh in 1998 and his MBA from Temple Univ. in 2006.

John Kaplin – McMillen Jacobs Associates: John Kaplin, CCM, PG, is McMillen Jacobs Associates’ California Regional Manager and VP who oversees all business and operational aspects for the San Francisco Bay Area, L.A. and San Diego projects. He has 30 years’ experience in geotechnical investigations, design and construction management on heavy civil projects. John serves on the Board of Directors of McMillen Jacobs Associates and is a member of UCA of SME and CMAA. John received both his BS and MS in Geology from Colorado State University.

Paul A. Koch – Skanska Koch Inc.: Paul A. Koch, PE, is V.P. of Operations and Estimating at Skanska. Koch (formerly Karl Koch Erecting Co). Paul is a major component of a company, well known for its efficiency in completing projects. In 1967 Karl Koch Erecting was awarded the entire steel erection contract for both towers of the World Trade Center. In 1993, the company assisted in the recovery following the bombing and once again returned to the site in 2001 to assist in the collapsed debris removal and the subsequent total rebuilding of the WTC site. Paul is a Board member of the ACCNJ.

Steven R. Kramer – COWI North America: Steven R. Kramer, PE, F.ASCE, is a Senior Vice president of COWI North America with over 35 years’ experience leading diverse groups and developing strategies to successfully complete major infrastructure projects. Often invited to speak at industry conferences, Steven has published over 90 technical papers and is co-author of the book, Introduction to Trenchless Technology. Steve was recently honored by his alma mater, Washington University, with their 2016 Engineering Alumni Achievement Award.

Christopher J. Leykam – J.T. Cleary, Inc., Tully Group: Christopher J. Leykam, PE, is the Chief Operating Officer of J.T. Cleary Inc. (part of the Tully Group). Chris has extensive Heavy Construction and Marine Construction experience. Previously, Chris managed the extremely challenging marine-based operation of the Float Out/ Float In for the Willis Ave. Bridge replacement. Chris holds a BSCE from UNH and received his MSCE from NYU Tandon School in 2010.

Paul H. Madsen – Kiewit Infrastructure Co.: Paul H. Madsen is a prominent and well-respected manager for Kiewit Infrastructure Co. specializing in tunneling operations. Paul has been a part of such major tunneling projects such as the Montreal Subway, NYC subway, California’s Devil Slide Tunnel, Dulles Airport’s Utility Tunnel and a major tunnel project in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Paul is active in the UCA of SME and its George Fox Conference. Paul received his MSc. Soil & Rock Mechanics from Heriot Watt University in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Richard P. Palmer – Weeks Marine, Inc.: Richard P. Palmer, PE, a Vice President at Weeks Marine, has over 30 years of industry experience, most recently associated with the Pier 55 Project in NYC as the Project Executive and as Project Director/On-site Manager on the first offshore North American wind project – the Block Island Offshore Wind Farm Foundation contract. Richard is an alumnus of Cornell University (BS Agricultural Engineering ’85) and Texas A&M University (MSCE ’88).

Marcie B. Shavel – Coastal Steel Construction of NJ, LLC: Marcie B. Shavel is the Owner and President of Coastal Steel Construction of NJ, LLC, a company specializing in the installation of reinforcing steel on heavy/highway sector throughout the State of New Jersey. A graduate of RPI, Marci initially worked at Slattery Skanska for many years as a Project Director before starting her specialty subcontracting company in 2000.

Houssam (Sam) Sleiman – Massachusetts Port Authority: Houssam H. “Sam” Sleiman, PE, CCM, FCMAA, Hon.D.Eng, presently the Director of Capital Programs and Environmental Affairs at the Massachusetts Port Authority, is a graduate of Northeastern University (BSCE ’83, MSCE ‘85). Sam has over 30 years’ experience in the Heavy Construction Industry, where he has managed numerous transportation infrastructure-related projects such as the Third Boston Harbor Tunnel construction on Logan Airport property in addition to passenger terminal and airfield improvements. Sam was inducted into the National Academy of Construction in 2016.

Peter A. Spath Jr. – Loureiro Contractors, Inc.: Peter A. Spath Jr. is currently with Loureiro Contractors in Plainville, CT and formerly a V.P. of Construction with The Middlesex Corporation. Peter has nearly 30 years’ experience in various technical positions including design, estimating, construction field operations and executive project management. Peter received his BSCE from the University of New Haven in 1998.

Jeff Taylor – Transurban: Jeff Taylor, PE, was the Project Executive on a MBTA project for GLX Constructors, a JV of Flour, Balfour Beaty, Herzog and the Middlesex Corporation, constructing a $1 Billion Design-Build contract to extend the MBTA Green Line. Previously he served as the Deputy Project Director for the $2 Billion WMATA Purple Line Light Rail Project between Bethesda and Carrollton outside Washington D.C. Jeff recently joined Transurban, relocating to Virginia in the process. Jeff earned his BSCE from the Virginia Military Institute in 1998.

Adam D. Wallach – Weeks Marine, Inc.: Adam D. Wallach, PE, is a Project Manager for Weeks Marine Inc., assigned to the unique Pier 55 Project on the West side of Manhattan, the soon to be completed, iconic park design over the Hudson River that will be known as “Little Island.” Previously, Adam led the Weeks Marine pile installation and pile protection scope of the New Tappan Zee Bridge recently renamed the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge. Adam earned his BS in Structural Design from Cornell University.

Eric C. Wang – HNTB: Eric C. Wang, PE, has 30 years’ experience on heavy civil underground projects including the L.A. Metro, Bay Area Rapid Transit, WMATA projects, the WTC reconstruction effort and the MTA East Side Access Manhattan Tunnels and Cavern Contracts. An Associate Vice President of HNTB, Eric also promotes geotechnical organizations such as the UCA of SME, ASCE GeoInstitute Tech Committee and is an instructor in Breakthroughs in Tunneling.

The new members of the Class of 2020 will be formally recognized at the Annual May Members Dinner and Business Meeting.

